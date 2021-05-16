$9.48 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $9.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.57 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $157.15. 1,892,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $129.64. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

