$9.28 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

NYSE GD opened at $191.94 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

