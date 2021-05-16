8PAY Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $116,647.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.