8,730 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE:PWR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

