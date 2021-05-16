8,027 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 328,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.