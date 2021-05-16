$8.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $8.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.68 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,645. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

