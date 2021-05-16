$69.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 740,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

