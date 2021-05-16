$605.61 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $605.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.21 million to $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

COLD stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,953. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

