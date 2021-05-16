$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce $60.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 244,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,939. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

