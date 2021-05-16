$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $52.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $53.10 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $264.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.97 million to $276.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 262,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

