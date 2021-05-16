$5.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings of $5.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $246.72. 386,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,859. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

