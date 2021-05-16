$415.98 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report sales of $415.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $428.96 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 14,845,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,965. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

