$384.17 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $384.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. NOW posted sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

