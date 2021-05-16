$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $38.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.77 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $183.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $197.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $247.05 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $307.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

