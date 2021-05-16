35,791 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 373,034 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,763,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

