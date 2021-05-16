$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post sales of $35.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.83 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 118,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,652. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $770.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 446,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

