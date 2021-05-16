34,421 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.