$31.25 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $31.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 554,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $5.51. 2,486,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $569.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

