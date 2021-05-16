$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.46. 465,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.71. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $202.61.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

