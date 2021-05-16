$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.23. Adobe has a 12-month low of $351.53 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

