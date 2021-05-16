$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.20. 1,272,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $138.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

