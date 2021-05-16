$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

