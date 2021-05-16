2,688 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
ITRI stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $667,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
