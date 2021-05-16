2,688 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $667,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

