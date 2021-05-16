2,684 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

