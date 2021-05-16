$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.27 million and the highest is $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $239.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

