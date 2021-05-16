2,500 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

