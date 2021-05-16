$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.59 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $13.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $96.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $56.00 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $284,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $2,605,698. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

