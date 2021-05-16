23,873 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

