22,927 Shares in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Cowen initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Chargepoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

