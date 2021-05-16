2,000 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.