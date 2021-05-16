$20.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce sales of $20.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.37 million and the lowest is $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $129.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 619.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. 2,080,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $501.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

