$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

