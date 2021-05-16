$2.16 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.29. Landstar System posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.12. The company had a trading volume of 154,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,390. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

