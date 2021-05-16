1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Truist from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.53.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.