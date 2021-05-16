$164.09 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $164.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.67 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,226,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

