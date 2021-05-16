$157.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report sales of $157.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $174.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $654.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $659.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $784.22 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $786.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 593,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 115,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 293,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,652. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

