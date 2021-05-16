13,874 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

