$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.10 million and the lowest is $136.40 million. CRA International reported sales of $123.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $602.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $87.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.