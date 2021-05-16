1,335 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

