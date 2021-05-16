$116.21 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report sales of $116.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.39 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 508,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.