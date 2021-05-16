115,348 Shares in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

