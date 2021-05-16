1,009 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,564,000 after acquiring an additional 260,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.