10,000 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 179.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $7,288,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.