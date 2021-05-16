10,000 Shares in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,588 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 594,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

