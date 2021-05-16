$1.75 EPS Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.64. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

MA stock opened at $363.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.36. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $273.29 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

