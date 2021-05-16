$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.51. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

