$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,105. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.