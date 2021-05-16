$1.28 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post sales of $1.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the highest is $2.25 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

