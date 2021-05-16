$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.36.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $113.32. 501,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

