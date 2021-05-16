$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after buying an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 202,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

